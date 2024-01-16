Ethan Ferguson heading north and not to Wingham Tigers

NSW under 19 rugby league representative Ethan Ferguson's short flirtation with Wingham Tigers is over, club treasurer Craig Martin confirmed.
Ferguson signed with the Tigers late last year in what Martin described at the time as a "massive coup" for his club. He had earlier inked a three year deal with South Sydney.
A Taree Panthers junior, Ferguson had been in the Newcastle Knights system since leaving Taree as an under 16 after the 2020 season. A utility back, Ferguson played in the Knights SG Ball (under 19s) last year and was on the wing for NSW 19s for the clash against Queensland, where he scored a try and kicked six goals.
Martin understands Ferguson could be playing in the Queensland Cup this year.
"But wherever he plays, it won't be with us in Group Three,'' he said.
"Good luck to him - he should be playing in a stronger competition and I told him straight up that we wouldn't stand in his way if he wanted to look elsewhere.''
The Tigers resumed training this week and reported strong numbers at training for all grades on Tuesday despite inclement weather.
Martin said former Group Three team of the year winger, Ron Uhlia is a sure starter this season. Uhlia signed with the Tigers from Forster-Tuncurry last year but didn't play a game.
Prop Aaron Groom is making a comeback from knee reconstruction surgery that sidelined him for all of 2023 while North Coast representative forward Nathan Campbell has reportedly recovered from an Achilles injury that also limited his appearances last season.
