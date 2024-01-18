Harrington fishers called to help 'Keep it Clean'

Recreational anglers are being called on to help clean up the Manning River at Harrington during the Keep it Clean initiative.
Keep it Clean, which takes place statewide on January 20, 2024, is a partnership between OzFish Unlimited, Australia's fishing conservation charity together, and NSW DPI Fisheries.
Through the Keep it Clean initiative, both organisations want to see as many anglers get involved.
"No one wants to catch a plastic bag when they're out on the water and we know the impacts litter can have on local wildlife and marine life. Clean-ups like this make for a better fishing experience for all involved," said Jonathon Bleakley, OzFish spokesperson.
"Rec fishers see the impacts of litter. And it's not always rec fishing litter that we're cleaning up but by getting involved, fishos are inspiring others to think local and create change.
"We simply need Harrington anglers to come down and give a few hours to better the local environment," said Jonathon.
Volunteers can meet the clean-up crew at Oxley Reserve at 10am. Look out for the OzFish signage.
OzFish will supply all the necessary equipment for the clean-up to take place but are encouraging volunteers to bring water and wear sun-safe clothing.
Prizes and giveaways will also be up for grabs.
This community event is also an Yabby Trap Drop Spot. Anglers can bring down their opera house yabby traps and swap it for a free Oar-Gee Plow lure to support sustainable fishing. Opera house nets are now illegal in NSW and those collected will be recycled into useful fishing products.
Keep it Clean is a partnership with OzFish and the NSW Department of Primary Industries. It is made possible through funding by the Recreational Fishing Trusts and Marine Estate Management Strategy.
If you would like to know more about the project or get involved become a member of OzFish online at www.ozfish.org.au or contact 1800 431 308.
