Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Harrington fishers called to help 'Keep it Clean'

By Staff Reporters
January 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recreational anglers are being called on to help clean up the Manning River at Harrington during the Keep it Clean initiative.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.