Club Taree scores funding for evacuation centre upgrade

Club Taree has secured $200,000 in funding to provide for the upgrade of evacuation centre bathroom facilities.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The played a vital role assisting the community as an evacuation centre in the 2019 Black Summer bushfires and 2021 March floods.
The funds will play a crucial role in constructing specialised facilities designed for use during emergency evacuations. This includes the development of disabled bathroom facilities, a family room, and a first aid room, elements that are essential during times of crisis.
Paul Allan, CEO of Club Taree, highlighted the impact of these facilities on the community.
"These facilities will ensure that we can offer a more dignified and comfortable experience during times of evacuation," Mr Allan said.
"We have a strong community, which Club Taree is very proud to be a part of.
"Our team, along with the endless community volunteers, work hard to offer care and support to those seeking respite during disasters and their job is made easier and less stressful by having access to facilities such as those that this funding will build.
"Club Taree is a focal point for our community during these times of evacuation and it is important that we are supported by these on hand facilities.
"We look forward to seeing the project move into fruition to be on hand for our community when needed," Mr Allan said.
The funding was secured through the Clubgrants Category 3 Fund, from the state government Infrastructure Grants Program.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said Club Taree was one of threeMyall Lakes organisations to receive a share in $355,124 through the August round of this grants program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.