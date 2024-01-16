Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Club Taree scores funding for evacuation centre upgrade

By Staff Reporters
January 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club Taree has secured $200,000 in funding to provide for the upgrade of evacuation centre bathroom facilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.