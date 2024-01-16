WWII veteran properly recognised

An RSL military tribute for Private Eric Arthur Flannery NX117983 was conducted graveside at Wingham cemetery on the December 23 by Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch. Eric didn't receive a military tribute when he died in 1999, so it was a very special day for Eric's family.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Eric's granddaughter and great grandchildren reside at Old Bar, thus the connection.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch vice president and advocate, Robert Waller conducted the military service.
"It was a very special day. Especially to be a part of honouring a country hero," Bob said.
In attendance on the day, in uniform, was Eric's great grandson, Luke Earley, who is currently serving in Enoggera Qld, who said it was a very proud moment to be present. Eric's granddaughter, Teresa Earley, gave the eulogy.
In addition, Eric's family, including daughter Margaret Worth and husband Dallas, Teresa and Jeff Earley and great grandchildren, other relatives, family and friends and members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch were in attendance.
Eric Flannery served from 1941 to 1946 in WWII. His postings and medals included:
Coles Old Bar is now providing a recycling service for household batteries. Previously we had to recycle via one of the supermarkets in Taree. So there's no excuse for putting those expired batteries in the bin - a dangerous and environmentally unfriendly thing to do. It's suggested that the terminals be taped to prevent the risk of fire.
Old mobile phones can be recycled at BigW Taree and printer cartridges can be recycled at the Old Bar Post Office.
A new study using the latest modelling methods has revisited the coastal risks between Wallabi Point and Crowdy Head. MidCoast Council's consultants have prepared a Probabilistic Hazard Model for Old Bar and Manning Point.
The report more precisely predicts the impact of coastal erosion and shoreline recession on the coast and these communities to 2100. Parts of the community will be affected by the loss of assets and there are risks to important infrastructure. There will be also be changes to the way people enjoy and interact with the coast.
"Methods of modelling have improved since the last study in 2010. This model uses ground penetrating radar to identify where sand or resistant bedrock is below the surface. It also runs millions of scenarios to predict the likelihood of an erosion event happening," said Gerard Tuckerman, MidCoast Council manager natural systems.
The information from the study and report will inform the Old Bar Manning Point Coastal Management Program.
Council is interested in hearing your values and uses for the Old Bar Manning Point coastal area. To have your say, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/old-bar-manning-point-cmp before February 18.
Council will be offering opportunities for affected property owners and the community to meet with council's Natural Systems Team to explain the hazard report and for you to ask any questions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.