Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

WWII veteran properly recognised

By Ian Dimmock
Updated January 17 2024 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An RSL military tribute for Private Eric Arthur Flannery NX117983 was conducted graveside at Wingham cemetery on the December 23 by Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch. Eric didn't receive a military tribute when he died in 1999, so it was a very special day for Eric's family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.