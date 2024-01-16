Holistic farming techniques course comes to Krambach

Local graziers and landholders are being invited to attend an eight day course on regenerative farming techniques to be held at Krambach beginning January 23-24.
Delivered by training organisation, Inside Outside Management, the Holistic Management: A Foundation for Regeneration course aims at implementing an holistic approach to land management, grazing and financial planning, and ecological monitoring.
According to Inside Outside Management's, Kerry Wehlburg, the course provides a decision making framework primarily for those managing land.
"Mainly we have people managing land attend the course, but it's applicable to others," Kerry said.
"At its core, it's looking at your vision for your land and making all your decisions in accordance with that vision."
The course will be delivered by Brian Wehlburg who has over 40 years of experience in agriculture and farm management both in Australia and his native Zimbabwe.
Instruction is conducted over four two-day sessions, set four to eight weeks apart, allowing participants to implement the information learned and see how it fits with their situation.
The model stems from the teachings of renown scientist and farmer, Allan Savory who developed the system to reverse the effects of desertification in Africa.
Savory's system espouses the use of livestock as the main agent of change to restore the environment, increase ground cover, soil organic matter and water retention, replenish streams, and combat biodiversity loss.
The concept of regenerative agriculture has received some attention of late due in no small part to the documentary film, Rachel's Farm, created by and featuring actress, writer, and director, Rachel Ward.
As a former participant of the Holistic Management: A Foundation for Regeneration course, Rachel was provided with information that fit with her vision for managing her cattle property in a more sustainable manner.
The film also challenges many preconceptions regarding agriculture's relationship with climate change and how new systems can lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.
According to Kerry Wehlburg, there is potential for large scale advancements in tackling sustainable agriculture without environmental damage.
"Change doesn't come easily, but there's a real groundswell to understanding how we can change and at the same time capture carbon, addressing climate change while producing the food and fibre that is necessary for us to continue."
If you are interested in attending or have any further questions please contact Kerry Wehlburg via kerry@insideoutsidemgt.com.au. Bookings essential.
