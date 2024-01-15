Under-strength Taree United account for Gloucester in T1 cricket

TAREE United survived a few nervous moments to defeat Gloucester at Gloucester in the Manning T1 cricket clash.
Gloucester captain Ryan Yates won the toss and elected to bat. The Bushmen produced one of their better performances of the summer with the bat, making 6/151 from their 40 overs.
Openers Jye Barkwill (15) and Johny Cornelius gave the side a strong start, Cornelius top scoring with an aggressive 46 from 48 balls including six boundaries.
Rhys Summerville played a patient innings to finish 27 not out while Yates made 19.
"We were without three of the bowlers who usually bowl eight overs,'' stand-in United skipper Tom Burley said.
"So we let them get away from us a bit and we also dropped a few vital catches.''
Part-timer Lawrie Weeks was the best of the United bowlers, returning 1/5 from 5 overs.
United had problems at the top of the order. Opener Sam Couch succumbed to cramps and was unable to continue while Matt Collier fell to Barkwill for 2.
However, Burley and Damon Minett turned the innings around with a 79 run partnership that was broken when Minett was run out for 41, leaving United 2/87. Burley went soon after for 39 and the Bushmen continued to take wickets to give them a chance.
However, youngster Zane Hopkins played his best innings in T1, remaining not out on 26 and United scored the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets.
Barkwill finished with 2/27 for United, Sam Collie 2/29 and Dan Ossedryer 2/36,
