Club considers a new format as mixed eight challenge grows in popularity

THE increasing popularity of the Stack's Finance-Croker Oars Mixed Eight Challenge could force Manning River Rowing Club to change the format next year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Uni of NSW won the lucrative 1000m race, ending UTS's six year stranglehold. A full field of 18 contested the challenge.
"That's as many as we can put on the river,'' Manning River Rowing Club official Hugh McLeod said.
"So if the race continues to grow in popularity, we may have to look at a different format, perhaps running heats then a final.''
A nor-east wind started to increase in intensity just as the crews headed towards the starting line near Martin Bridge. This resulted in a small chop on the river. The race began at 12.45.
However, Hugh explained the race is "tidal dependent," and this determines the starting time.
"The win isn't so much of an issue,'' he said.
"We need a full tide to get all the crews on the river.''
Manning had a crew in the challenge, finishing ninth. This is a handicap event and crew member Rhett Pattison said missing the start ended their hopes of a top three finish.
Hugh said the club was happy with the three-day regatta that attracted 27 clubs and 529 rowers. This was up slightly on 2023.
It was also a successful regatta for the host club. Manning won the masters eight and the men's B-grade quad scul,l while Murray Doust and Graham Nix won their divisions in the masters scull.
Manning also took out the women's masters quad scull, the men's masters double scull, the men's masters coxless four and two divisions of the men's masters quad scull.
"Some of our younger rowers were competing in their first regatta, so it was an experience for them,'' Hugh said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.