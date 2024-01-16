Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Club considers a new format as mixed eight challenge grows in popularity

By Mick McDonald
January 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE increasing popularity of the Stack's Finance-Croker Oars Mixed Eight Challenge could force Manning River Rowing Club to change the format next year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.