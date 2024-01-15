Woolfe attacks batters as Wingham's bowlers rout Great Lakes in T1 clash

WINGHAM'S bowlers routed Great Lakes for 50 in the Manning T1 cricket match played at Tuncurry to set up a nine wicket victory.
Great Lakes won the toss, elected to bat, and were all out in just over 22 overs.
The home side slumped to 3/5 after the season's leading wicket taker, Steve Allwood (2/7) and skipper Dave Rees (1/12) made early inroads.
Great Lakes didn't recover, with no batter making it to double figures. Three failed to score, with vice captain Ryan Clark best of the batters with 8. Extras, on 16, top scored.
Youngster Daniel Hitchings, who played for Mid North Coast under 16s in last week's State Austin Carnival combined with Jason Smythe for a last wicket partnership of 13 to push the Dolphins to the half century mark. Hitchings made 6, Smythe was 5 not out.
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe had a productive day for Wingham, finishing with 4/11 (6 overs). Veteran all-rounder Mick Stinson celebrated his first game of the season by taking 2/12.
Jackson Barry bowled 1.3 overs to finish with 1/6.
Wingham openers Nick Beacham and Jye Kliendiest put the side on the path to victory when putting on 43 before Kliendiest fell to Blake Clark for 15.
Beacham was 24 not out, while Dave Rees faced just one ball to be 0 not out when Wingham hit the winning runs.
