Uni of NSW defy choppy conditions to win mixed eight challenge

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 13 2024 - 2:30pm
LATE gear changes to counter increasingly choppy conditions contributed to University of NSW's win in the 1000m Stack's Finance-Croker Oars mixed eight challenge, the feature race on Manning River Rowing Club's summer regatta.

