Uni of NSW defy choppy conditions to win mixed eight challenge

LATE gear changes to counter increasingly choppy conditions contributed to University of NSW's win in the 1000m Stack's Finance-Croker Oars mixed eight challenge, the feature race on Manning River Rowing Club's summer regatta.
A record field of 18 crews, including the host club were at the start near the Martin Bridge, finishing in front of the newly refurbished rowing club.
Uni of NSW started mid-river and completed the journey in 3 minutes 31, beating second placed Glebe by a length with Newcastle taking third spot.
This ended UTS's six year domination of the challenge. UTS, the back marker, just missed a place in the top three despite a strong finish. Manning finished mid-field.
The north-east wind started to pick up just as crews were making their way to the start, creating a small chop. However, the event was free of incident.
"It was a great result,'' Uni of NSW coach Cameron Butler said immediately after the race.
"We re-geared our oars just before the race to give them a bit more push because of the conditions. That gave them a little more leverage on their handles and it worked out well.''
The crew started from eight seconds and this was their first race together.
However, Butler said the preparation for the event was seamless.
"I was confident we'd have a good result,'' he said.
Uni of NSW finished third last year.
Izzi Niven, Elizabeth Raffin, Emma Vey (cox), Annabelle Singh, Markus Black, Michael Pickford, Fraser Wilson and Olivia Zago Butler were the members of the winning crew.
Butler assured Uni of NSW will be back to defend their title in 2025,
"Absolutely,'' he said.
MISSING the start put paid to Manning's chance of a top three finish.
"We couldn't hear the start, we were meant to go off four seconds and the first number we heard was six,'' crew member Rhett Pattison said.
"But we rowed alright. I have no idea where we finished, but I guess it was mid-field.''
He said conditions were difficult.
"We were rowing straight into the wind, The tide was pretty neutral but it was pretty slow,'' he said.
Manning entered a young crew in 2023 but this year's eight was more experienced.
Pattision said eights racing is starting to gain popularity in the club and more events are planned.
"The men's masters eight had a good win this morning. I think we'll start doing a bit more in the eight, it's good fun,'' he said
However, there aren't a lot of races for mixed eights, which makes the challenge unique, he said.
"And this is certainly the only one of this size, with 18 crews. It all went well, there were no crashes and every survived.
"We'll have another crack next year for sure.''
Crew members were Ray Beaton, Nick Johnston, Rhett Pattison, Glen Herbert, Colin Broos, Prue Deacon, Zoe Hutchison, Gaye Pullen and Jo Croker
