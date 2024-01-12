Manning River Times
Old Bar beach goers heed the message to swim between the flags

By Mick McDonald
January 12 2024 - 3:00pm
THE message of swimming between the flags seems to have resonated with beach goers at Old Bar over the holiday season.

