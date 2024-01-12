Old Bar beach goers heed the message to swim between the flags

THE message of swimming between the flags seems to have resonated with beach goers at Old Bar over the holiday season.
Lifeguards Andy Snelgar and Brady Cross have been on patrol daily since December 20. Their stint comes to an end on January 29.
"We've had some big crowds here and generally they've been well behaved,'' Andy said.
"Everyone seems to be swimming between the flags, which is great.''
Andy has been a member of the Old Bar Surf Club since moving here from Queensland 10 years ago. Brady is a member of Black Head SLSC.
"We've had some good conditions here,'' Andy said.
"But people still need to keep an eye out to where the flags are... that's the safest spot to swim, because conditions can change very quickly at any beach.''
The crowd was building at the beach on a steamy day when the Manning River Times spoke to the lifeguards.
The popular beaches at nearby Saltwater and Wallabi Point are not patrolled.
"We can travel a couple of kilometres within our area to an incident, but Old Bar is the patrolled beach,'' Andy said.
"An un-patrolled beach is where an incident is more likely to occur. That's why is safer to swim at a beach that is patrolled.''
He won the MidCoast Council 'Lifeguard of the Year' award for the 2022-2023 season.
Andy added that Old Bar surf club is going 'really well' and said any youngster who wants to join the nippers will be warmly welcomed.
"We'll be back doing nippers on a Sunday morning very soon,'' he said.
The Times hopes to speak to lifeguards at Crowdy Head and Black Head before January 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.