Free NBN and internet safety sessions

Free information sessions are on offer at MidCoast Libraries to people wanting to learn more about the NBN and how to connect and stay safe online.
The sessions are a collaboration between MidCoast Libaries and NBN, and include include drop-in sessions, Scam Awareness and Our Digital Legacy sessions.
Attend the Our Digital Legacy session at Taree Library on Tuesday, January 30 from 10.30am to 12pm and learn how to understand and stay in control of your online persona and personal information. Bookings are essential at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Our-Digital-Legacy-Taree.
Drop in to Forster Library on Monday, January 22 anytime between 9am to 5pm and learn what to expect from the NBN access network, discover what technology is available to you, understand how to connect, get your technology or connection issues explain, and get your questions answered. No bookings are required, just turn up. More information at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Drop-in-sessions-Forster.
Learn how to recognise and protect yourself against comment internet and phone scams at:
Bookings for these sessions are essential and can be made at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Scam-Awareness.
