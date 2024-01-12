Free NBN and internet safety sessions

Drop in to Forster Library on Monday, January 22 anytime between 9am to 5pm and learn what to expect from the NBN access network, discover what technology is available to you, understand how to connect, get your technology or connection issues explain, and get your questions answered. No bookings are required, just turn up. More information at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Drop-in-sessions-Forster.