MidCoast Libraries offering free NBN information sessions

To ensure members of the community know about the workings of the NBN, how to connect and stay safe online, MidCoast Libraries is conducting a number of information sessions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Held in collaboration with NBN, three different sessions will be offered including drop-in sessions, Scam Awareness and Our Digital Legacy.
"We are passionate about giving our community the opportunity to get connected and stay safe in an online environment," MidCoast Libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
Come along to the drop-in session at Forster library on Monday, January 22 anytime between 9am to 5pm and learn what to expect from the NBN access network, discover what technology is available to you, understand how to connect, get your technology or connection issues explain, and get your questions answered, Mr Mills said.
No bookings required, just turn up. www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Drop-in-sessions-Forster
Attend the Our Digital Legacy session at Taree library on Tuesday, January 30 from 10.30am to 12pm and learn how to understand and stay in control of your online persona and personal information.
Bookings essential: www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Our-Digital-Legacy-Taree
Come to one of the Scam Awareness sessions to learn how to recognise and protect yourself against comment internet and phone scams at:
Bookings essential: www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events/NBN-Session-Scam-Awareness
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.