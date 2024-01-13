Teenage twins among the wickets for Taree United but Allwood leads the way

TEENAGE twins Tash and Tyler Abbott from Taree United fill two of the top three places in Manning T1 cricket's list of leading wicket takers this season.
Wingham seamer Steve Allwood has the most victims with 15 at 9. Tash follows with 13 at 9.23 while Tyler is one of three players with 11. His average is 10.27. Jaimee-Lee Woolfe from Wingham has 11 at 10.36 and her captain, Dave Rees, 11 at 16.36.
Dan Ossedryver is the best of the Gloucester bowlers, with 10 wickets (16.2). Tom Burley's appearances for Taree United have been limited, but the allrounder still has 9 wickets at 7.76, the best average in the competition. The Gloucester duo of Jye Barkwill and Aaron Hagenbach have also taken 9 wickets, Barkwill at 13.67 and Hagenbach at 19.44.
Old Bar-Eggins captain Tim Rees is enjoying a golden summer with the ball in T2. He has 26 wickets at the miserly average of 5.31. Caleb Grimshaw (Pacific Palms) has also been productive with 24 victims at 9.92.
They are well clear of third placed Wayne Thomson from Bulahdelah, Gus Loretans from Taree West and Wingham's Beau Reed, who all have 18. Thomson's average is 8.78, Loretan 10.83 and Reed 13.5.
Dom Riley from Old Bar and an unnamed player from Pacific Palms, Blake Matheson from Bulahdelah and Lynk McLeod from Taree West all have 16, Riley's average is 8.56, unnamed 11.5, Matheson 12.75 and McLeod 16.06.
