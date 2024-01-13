Manning River Times
Teenage twins among the wickets for Taree United but Allwood leads the way

By Mick McDonald
January 13 2024 - 11:00am
Steve Allwood from Wingham is the leading wicket taker in Manning T1 cricket with 15.
TEENAGE twins Tash and Tyler Abbott from Taree United fill two of the top three places in Manning T1 cricket's list of leading wicket takers this season.

