Teenage twins among the wickets for Taree United but Allwood leads the way

Dan Ossedryver is the best of the Gloucester bowlers, with 10 wickets (16.2). Tom Burley's appearances for Taree United have been limited, but the allrounder still has 9 wickets at 7.76, the best average in the competition. The Gloucester duo of Jye Barkwill and Aaron Hagenbach have also taken 9 wickets, Barkwill at 13.67 and Hagenbach at 19.44.

