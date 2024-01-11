Gloucester opener Landon Blissett the top run scorer in Manning T1 cricket

GLOUCESTER opening bat Landon Blissett is having a solid summer in the Manning T1 cricket competition, even if his side is at the bottom of the ladder.
Blissett is the leading run scorer in T1, with 200 at an average of 25, going into the post-Christmas section of the competition on Saturday, January 13.
Wingham top order batter Ben Cole follows with 164 at 41 while Wingham skipper Dave Rees has 162 at 32.4
Aaron Hagenbach, a gain for Gloucester this season, has compiled 145 at 18.13. Ben Scowen has only made fleeting appearances for Wingham this season due to work commitments. But he has been effective when he has played, Scowen has 144 runs at 72, by far the best average in the competition.
Taree United opener Matt Collier had a slow start this season but his form gradually improved and he was the side's highest run scorer pre-Christmas. Collier has 136 at 22.67, followed by his captain, Josh Ferris, with 110 at 36.67. Liam Simpson from Great Lakesz has 109 at 21.8.
No centuries have been scored in T1 so far and batters have struggled. However, it's a different story in T2.
Here Bulahdelah's consistent Noel Matheson is the leading run scorer with 311 runs at 44.43. His side is the clear leader of the competition.
Taree United's Blake Murray has 299 (37.38) and Taree West's Luke McLeod 293 (32.56).
Matt Kennewell has put together 277 at the Bradmanesque average of 92.93 for Taree United. Old Bar's Ben Witchard is having another productive summer, with 276 runs at 33.38.
An unnamed Pacific Palms bat has 267 (33.38) followed by Tim Rees from Old Bar on 260 (52). Damien Moore from Old Bar rounds off the top eight on 246 at 61.5.
