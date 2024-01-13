Manning River Times
Proposed new Tea Gardens pontoon becomes a reality

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 13 2024 - 5:00pm
A project to provide a new pontoon and jetty for Apex Park, Tea Gardens has moved a step closer after councillors agreed to enter into further negotiations with tenders.

