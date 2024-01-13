Proposed new Tea Gardens pontoon becomes a reality

A project to provide a new pontoon and jetty for Apex Park, Tea Gardens has moved a step closer after councillors agreed to enter into further negotiations with tenders.
The decision was made at the December MidCoast Council meeting.
Reporting to councillors, MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said the facility was not fit for purpose.
The existing facility fails to meet the standard of a regional boating facility and falls short of the community's expectations, Ms Hatton reported.
Council has put aside $140,000 towards the $776,500 plus project; $506,974 from Transport for NSW Boating Now and $130,000 from Local Roads and Community Infrastructure.
"The project went to tender recently; however, we were not able to secure a contractor to deliver the amount of work required within the budget," Ms Hatton said.
"Further discussions will now be had to develop an agreed scope of works in accordance with the available project budget to allow a contract to be awarded."
The scope of works for the project includes temporary dewatering of the site, width and length extensions to the existing boat ramp, installation of a floating centre pontoon, and the extension of the boat rigging area to align with the new boat ramp width.
After the contract is awarded the ramp will be closed on a temporary bases to enable the project to begin.
Prospective tenderers for this project were sought via VendorPanel from late July to late August, 2023.
While two tenders were received an evaluation panel of council staff recommended neither was suitable.
The appraisal was based on a weighted scoring matrix assessing financial and non-financial variables provided to tenderers prior to tendering.
The evaluation matrix included price , quality management information, WHS management information, environmental management, recent relevant experience and referees, proposed sub-contractors and consultants and schedule of contract/project program information
"From the two tenders received, the evaluation panel recommended that neither tender be directly accepted from the procurement process noting the scope of works included in the specification and the available budget for the project.
"The evaluation panel recommended that direct negotiations be entered into with the preferred tenderer to develop an agreed scope of works in accordance with the available project budget in order to allow a contract to be awarded."
The project is a priority for the community and council, Ms Hatton said.
With the exception of Peter Epov, the project was approved by all councillors.
