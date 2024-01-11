Man and woman charged following bike thefts

A man and woman have been charged after being identified riding bicycles alleged to have been stolen from two caravan parks late last year.
In November and December 2023, police from Manning-Great Lakes Police District were notified of two bicycles being stolen from caravan parks in Forster.
Following extensive inquiries, police stopped a man and woman on South Street, Forster, about 9.50pm on Wednesday, January 3.
Police will allege in court that the man and woman were riding the stolen bicycles at the time they were stopped.
The man, aged 41, has since been charged with deal with property proceeds of crime.
The woman, aged 30, was charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
Both were refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, January 4.
Investigations into the theft of bicycles across the police district continues.
Members of the community who are victims of theft are urged to make a report to local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
