Manning River Times
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man and woman charged following bike thefts

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 11 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man and woman charged following bike thefts
Man and woman charged following bike thefts

A man and woman have been charged after being identified riding bicycles alleged to have been stolen from two caravan parks late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.