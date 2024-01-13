Summer drownings set a 'tragic record' in 2023

Following a tragic Christmas and New Year on the water and with plenty of warm weather to come, Royal Life Saving NSW (RLS NSW) has urged people to know their limitations around the water.
The latest National Drowning Report, issued in September 2023, identified an alarming increase in drownings with adult men representing the highest percentage of all drowning fatalities.
"Last summer, 100 per cent of drowning deaths were in unpatrolled areas, and of all drownings, 83 per cent were men," RLS NSW/ ACT/ TAS General Manager, Drowning Prevention and Education, Craig Roberts said
"Last summer's drowning toll set a tragic record, and this summer is already on track to surpassing that, with 42 tragedies in Australian inland and coastal waterways since 1st December."
According to Mr Roberts 17 per cent of all drownings took place during heatwaves and weekends.
"With floods and heatwaves changing inland waterways, and people accessing unpatrolled areas, it's more important than ever to know your risk factors, to really know your abilities and limitations to manage those risks, and understand how you can be better prepared."
For further information visit www.drowningprevention.org.au.
