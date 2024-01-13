Manning River Times
Summer drownings set a 'tragic record' in 2023

By Staff Reporters
January 13 2024 - 6:00pm
100% of drowning deaths were in unpatrolled areas. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Following a tragic Christmas and New Year on the water and with plenty of warm weather to come, Royal Life Saving NSW (RLS NSW) has urged people to know their limitations around the water.

