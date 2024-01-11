Manning River Times
Black Flat Lane to be reopened after work

By Staff Reporters
January 12 2024 - 9:00am
Work soon to start on a culvert in Black Flat Lane in Mount George means the road will finally be able to be reopened to the public.

