Black Flat Lane to be reopened after work

Work soon to start on a culvert in Black Flat Lane in Mount George means the road will finally be able to be reopened to the public.
Work is expected to begin on Monday, January 22 and the projected finish date is in April, weather permitting.
Black Flat Lane has been closed with a 7.3 kilometre detour in place since a flood event damaged the road in 2022.
The work will involve the removal of existing infrastructure, construction of a new twin cell box culvert crossing and the replacement of road pavement and signage.
The work has been funded through the NSW Government's Natural Disaster Assistance fund.
Meanwhile, Comboyne Road will be closed to all traffic for up to two weeks as the restoration works of the three major embankment slips enter a "difficult phase" of the project.
A full closure of Comboyne Road has been programmed for between January 8 and 19, resulting in a detour route which will be in place along Lorne Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.