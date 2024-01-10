Tamworth and Newcastle to meet in the Stan Austin Carnival final

TAMWORTH will meet North Coast in the final of the Manning Junior Cricket Association's Stan Austin Carnival for under 16 representative sides today (January 11) at the Johnny Martin Oval.
Mid North Coast and Newcastle Blasters will play in the 3rd v 4th game at Wingham's Cedar Party Reserve, also from 9.30.
A dismal batting display by Mid North Coast in the final pool game ended their chances of making the final. MNC scored a comfortable win over Tamworth in the opening round and lost by a wicket to North Coast in the second game. They took on a Newcastle side that hadn't won a match going into the last encounter.
MNC won the toss and sent Newcastle in the clash at Tuncurry. This appeared to be the right decision when the Blasters could only manage 95 from 43 overs. Emil Drenzla with 3/16 was the most successful bowler while Daniel Hitchings continued his good form with 2/10 (7 overs). This gave him 11 for the carnival.
Jamin Hetherington claimed 2/12.
However, Mid North Coast lost a wicket on the first ball of the run chase and the situation deteriorated rapidly from there. They made 40 in 22 overs, with seven batters failing to score. Daniel Hitchings, with 8, was the top scorer. The previous day, at the same venue, Mid North Coast scored 146.
Jack Hughes finished with the remarkable figures of 4/0 from 3 overs for Newcastle.
Tamworth scored a hefty 8/197 in the other round three game. North Coast responded with 75.
