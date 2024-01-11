Open music days resume at Lansdowne Hall

Everyone is invited to the first Lansdowne Open Music Day for 2024 at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, January 28.
Walk up artist are welcome. Doors open at 11am with music to 4pm. Sausage and steak sandwiches, tea, coffee, cakes, and cold drinks will be available for sale.
Entry is by gold coin. Come along and listen and dance to great music, and lots of fun.
The open music days are held on the fourth Sunday of each month unless advised otherwise. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772 for further information.
The annual Lansdowne Community Hall Twilight Market which was to be held on February 24 has had to be cancelled this year. The next market will be on Saturday, March 30 commencing at 8am. Phone 6556 7146 for information and stall bookings.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has commenced playing Summer Twilight Barefoot Bowls on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm. Green fees are $10, players 15 years and under play free.
Names in by 6pm. Quickfire 12 ends pairs ends pairs and or triples formats. Phone the club on 6556 7280 for further information.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding its next seafood raffle on Saturday night, January 13 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
There will be 13 meat trays, 15 seafood trays, one fruit and vegetable tray and the $40 supporters tray. The raffle is drawn at 7pm.
The fishing club will be conducting a barbecue in conjunction with the Australia Day festivities at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Friday, January 26. They will also be running several 100 club raffles on the day with some fantastic meat trays to be won in each raffle.
The Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall committee has organised another evening of entertainment on Friday, February 2 commencing at 7pm with Dan Walsh.
Dan plays British, Irish, and American folk music all performed with his unique and dazzling take on clawhammer style banjo and his lively humour. Dan played at the hall back in 2018 and those who were there are not going to miss this concert.
