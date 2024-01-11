Manning River Times
Open music days resume at Lansdowne Hall

By Margaret Haddon
January 12 2024 - 10:00am
Everyone is invited to the first Lansdowne Open Music Day for 2024 at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, January 28.

