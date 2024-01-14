Reconstruction work on Old Bar Road begins February

The 'bone jarring' drive along parts of Old Bar Road will become a thing of the past after MidCoast Council selected a contractor to undertake reconstruction work on sections of the road.
The project, scheduled to get underway next month, will extend from Saltwater Road to Wyden Street.
Depending on weather conditions, work will be completed within five months,
The road has been listed for rehabilitation primarily due to the age of the asset which consists of aged pavements, failing seals, poor drainage, and various repairs, MidCoast Council project manager, Adam Grant reported to councillors attending the December ordinary meeting.
The current condition does not provide the expected level of service to the community and is listed for rehabilitation through the council's capital works program for the 2023-24 financial year, Mr Grant said.
The planned works will significantly upgrade the safety and efficiency of this section of road, benefiting all road users and the local community, he said.
"The impact to the community during the construction works will be moderate to high.
"Construction works are expected to take approximately five months and will be managed with a combination of reduced speed limits, single lanes, active traffic controls, traffic lights, temporary pavements/seals and short term lane closures.
"The community will be encouraged to adhere to altered traffic arrangements and reduced speed limits whilst these critical works are completed."
Before the start of work with residents, commercial premises and local community groups will be notified, Mr Grant said.
'The notifications will identify expected impacts including stages of construction, as well as key traffic management controls to be implemented in and around the site.
"This will allow those directly impacted to plan their travels around the proposed impositions."
