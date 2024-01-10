Searching for mystery Taree winner of Lucky Lotteries

A Taree visitor or resident is poised to receive a $100,000 boost to their bank account after taking home the first prize a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw, but first they need to check their ticket.
The mystery ticketholder scored the first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10823, drawn Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
The winning entry was unregistered, which means officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to reveal the wondrous news and must wait for them to come forward.
The winning entry was purchased at Taree West Newsagency, 142 Commerce Street, Taree.
Taree West Newsagency owner Kathy said she was over the moon to have sold another first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.
"It's very exciting to hear that we've sold another major winning entry in Lucky Lotteries. It's quite a common occurrence for us to sell first prize winning entries," she said.
"What a wonderful way to start the new year for the winner and our store. Our customers love hearing about other customers winning in our area and I'm sure it will be the talk of the town!
"We hope the winner comes in soon to check their ticket. We would love to reveal the life-enhancing news to them in-store!"
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she looked forward to uniting the Mid North Coast's latest major prize winner with their win.
"It's likely our winner is back at work for the year, completely unaware they've scored a $100,000 first prize!" she said.
"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."
