T1 finals place assured but a home semi is now the main objective

SECURING a home semi-final will be the main objective as the Manning T1 and T2 cricket competitions resume tomorrow after the Christmas break.
All four T1 teams are guaranteed a finals berth. Taree United (36 points) leads the competition and were the most consistent side in the pre-Christmas section.
Unless there's a major reversal of form it looks certain United will play second placed Wingham (33) in the major semi on Saturday March 2, with Great Lakes (15) and Gloucester (12) battling out the minor semi on the same day.
As is the norm, winner of the major semi will host the grand final, with the loser playing at home in the final on March 9.
United has won the last two grand finals, beating Great Lakes both times at Tuncurry and then Chatham Park.
Tomorrow Gloucester hosts United while Tuncurry will be the venue for the Great Lakes/Wingham encounter.
Seven matches remain before the finals.
Veteran Wingham all-rounder Mick Stinson will play his first game of the season on Saturday. Stinson's return will be a boost for Wingham as they try to overhaul Taree United in the race for the all-important minor premiership. The minor premiers get an advantage if wet weather intervenes in the finals series.
It's more complicated in T2, where 10 teams are involved. The top four will play for the T2 premiership following the competition-proper, with the next four involved in the T3 playoffs. Two sides will end commitments for the season when the semi-finals start, Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell confirmed this week.
The T2 sides will play for the Chris Dempsey Shield in the finals, with the Mick Dobson Shield the prize for the T3 teams.
Bulahdelah is on track for the minor premiership and leads with 63 points, comfortably clear of Pacific Palms (48), Taree United (42) and Old Bar-Eggins (39).
Old Bar Tavern (36), Old Bar Cellars (33), Wingham (27) and Taree West Sixers (21) follow. Taree West Thunder (15) and Great Lakes (6) have some work to do if they are going to be involved in the playoffs.
Seven matches remain in the season-proper, as is the case in T1. The clash between Palms and Old Bar-Eggins at Palms will be the match of the round tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Dave Rees will captain Manning First X1 in the clash against Hastings at the Johnny Martin Oval on Sunday from 10am. Manning's over 35 side will play Hastings at Laurieton.
Steve Campbell said Manning's resources have been stretched for the game with a number of players unavailable.
"We've had to call on a couple of T2 players,'' he said.
However, the over 35s can secure a final berth by accounting for Hastings.
