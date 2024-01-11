Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

T1 finals place assured but a home semi is now the main objective

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SECURING a home semi-final will be the main objective as the Manning T1 and T2 cricket competitions resume tomorrow after the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.