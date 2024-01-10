History repeats as Tayla's One wins first up for Taree trainer Glen Milligan

HISTORY repeated for Glen Milligan at Taree races on Tuesday when he produced another superb training performance with Tayla's One to win the Crowdy Bay Benchmark 58 Handicap - Class 2 And Above over 1007 metres.
Tayla's One was racing first-up from a lengthy spell, having not raced since August 12 of last year, but the five-year-old mare was obviously ready to win and that was reflected in the betting.
She was solidly backed from $3.50 to $2.60, before starting as the $2.90 favourite.
The win didn't come without a scare, though. Tayla's One reared at the start and settled down in second-last spot in the 12-horse field, but 3kg-claiming apprentice Rebecca Bronett Prag immediately put that unfortunate development behind her and rode a clever race.
Tayla's One gradually made ground along the fence to be in a midfield position approaching the home turn and it was only in the straight that she was steered away from the fence to take an opening between two horses and go on to win by half a length.
Milligan had produced Tayla's One to win first-up in its previous campaign. That was also over 1007 metres at Taree, only that time it was at the juicy odds of $18 in a maiden event. The horse obviously races very well fresh.
He was happy with Tayla's One going into her latest race, but a bit wary about her tendency to start slowly and get back in the field when the rail being out three metres from the normal position was going to make the track tighter and suit on-pace runners.
"Her barrier manners haven't improved. All through we've had problems with her and that was actually the worst she's been," Milligan said.
"But Rebecca rode her very well. I've been watching her closely and I'm happy to give her opportunities.
"She's an older apprentice and a smart rider. She listened to the instructions, which were that the
horse would probably start slowly and get back so make up a bit of ground if you can and she'll be strong late.
"Tayla's One was ready to go. She'd had a barrier trial on Christmas Eve and two jump-outs. She does race well fresh over the shorter distance. We'll look for a 1200-metre race for her next start.
"It was a good win with the rail out that far. I thought it might prove difficult under the circumstances, but everything after the start was perfect."
The riding spoils on the seven-race card were shared around just four jockeys, with Koby Jennings, Daryl McLellan and Anna Roper all riding winning doubles.
