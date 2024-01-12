Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Rowing Club's summer regatta entries continue to improve

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 12 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The summer regatta is the Manning club's biggest event of the season.
The summer regatta is the Manning club's biggest event of the season.

ENTRIES for Manning Rowing Club's summer regatta are slowly getting up to pre-pandemic levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.