Manning Rowing Club's summer regatta entries continue to improve

ENTRIES for Manning Rowing Club's summer regatta are slowly getting up to pre-pandemic levels.
Club coach Hugh McLeod said entries are up slightly on 2023 but still down on the high water mark of 2018.
"We're recovering after the COVID break,'' he said.
"We have 529 athletes across 2707 seats this weekend. Last year we had 521 and 2647 seats.''
He said in 2018 the regatta attracted 631 rowers.
"We're heading in the right direction and hopefully we will have more next year,'' McLeod said.
There's been significant early morning activity this week on the Manning with crews preparing for this three day regatta - the first in the state for 2024. The club also conducted a learn to row program last weekend.
"That's generated a lot of interest and we have a few young kids coming through,'' McLeod said.
"Manning Valley Anglican College has started a program with us and this has been going from strength to strength. The main thing we're focusing on there is not just performance, but also learning how to take care of boats, train and coach.''
Sydney University's high performance squad has also been training here, although they won't be competing this weekend.
A total of 27 clubs will be represented at the summer regatta. This includes UTS's development squad. UTS will be favoured for the feature event this weekend, the mixed eight challenge to be rowed on Saturday (see story back page). Murray Doust is expected to perform strongly for Manning in masters events. He's also been heavily involved in junior coaching.
"Zowie Hutchinson is one to look out for,'' McLeod said.
"She's been training hard this season and will be in a couple of different boats this weekend. Will Thomas and Ryan Watkins have been putting in a lot of effort and they should be rewarded this weekend.''
This weekend will also be the first regatta experience for a number of the club's rookie rowers.
