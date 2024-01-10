Best results outside with bar cod caught off Diamond Head and Old Bar

THERE has been some great weather over the past few weeks to wet a line and a fair few fish to be caught in the right places.
Outside fishing has had the best results with some good reports of bar cod off Diamond Head and Old Bar in the deeper water on live slimy mackerel and kingfish on the knife jigs.
There has even been a few marlin about with the water temperature up around 24 degrees. Two have been landed off Crowdy Head over the past week.
This has also brought in some good-sized mahi mahi around the FAD and wave rider that are being landed on live bait.
Teraglin are still on the chew and some good catches of snapper have been reported from around Giles and Curpheys Shoals as well as Old Bar. Most fish have been taken on pilchards and squid.
Flathead are still all over the lower parts of the Manning from Croki through to Manning Point, and out to the Old Bar entrance.
Plastics and bait are both producing well with most people using the 4" gulp and Z-man range in the lures with yabbies, live herring, and pilchards being the main baits used.
The catches of whiting have increased along the break wall near the gantry at Harrington, from the sand spit and drifting the lower sections of the river in the boat. Most have been taken on beach worms and yabbies with a number even coming from prawns.
Bream are still showing up along the break wall and around the oyster racks on yabbies, pilchards, chicken and lures. Both mud crabs and blue swimmers are still being reported from the lower estuaries but not in great numbers.
A few tailor are starting to show on the beaches with a spinner or pilchard providing the results in the early morning or late afternoon. The main reports have been from the northern end of Crowdy beach from Abbeys Creek up. Patches of red weed are still travelling with the NE winds and the currents but has thinned out considerably over the past week.
