Full field to contest mixed eights challenge at Manning's summer regatta

A CAPACITY field of 18 will start in the Stack's Finance/Croker Oars Mixed Eight Challenge tomorrow - the feature event on Manning River Rowing Club's summer regatta.
The challenge is unique in that the crews start near Martin Bridge and head to the finish at the rowing club.
UTS has dominated the race since its inception and will again be among the favourites. However, Manning Rowing Club coach Hugh McLeod tips Saturday's race, to start at 12.45, will be the best since the event was added to the regatta program. Saturday's race will be the seventh conducted. UTS have won all six previous events.
The race is a handicap and UTS would be expected to be the last crew away. This hasn't proved to be a problem in the past. Last year from a 12 second handicap UTS cleared away to win by a length to Glebe.
However, there'll be a significant change to Saturday's race, McLeod said.
"We're doing things differently this year,'' he said.
"The crews will be seeded in the opposite direction. For the past few years UTS have been starting on the far (Glenthorne) side of the river, where they've enjoyed a bit of a tidal advantage.
"They'll still be last off the blocks but they'll be starting on the town side. The first boats to go off will be at the far side of the river.''
Manning will again be represented. Last year the club fielded a rookie crew and they finished a credible 10th from 16.
"They were all youngsters - some had only been rowing a couple of weeks,'' McLeod said.
However, he said this year's crew will contain some experienced rowers.
"There's a good mix of young and old, so we're expecting they'll go pretty well,'' McLeod said
However, he tips Nepean will be UTS's main rival.
"They have the Waddell brothers in there and they'll do quite well,'' McLeod said.
"They're the head coaches at Nepean and are from my era of rowing - they're still fit and strong.''
University of NSW will be strongly represented while The Armidale School should also field a formidable crew.
Rowing in the three day regatta gets underway today (Friday) with events to conclude on Sunday.
