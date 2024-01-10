Ignite Minis: consulting on issues facing Mid North Coast

Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) is holding a series of "Ignite Minis" events to talk with the public on local issues facing the Mid North Coast.
"Ignite Mid North Coast is having a role change this year," RDAMNC CEO, Madeleine Lawler said.
"RDAMNC is taking the opportunity to tour the region to collaborate with the people on the Mid North Coast on some of our pressing issues.
"Our Ignite Mini sessions will help us to get to grips with early childhood education and care, migration options for labour shortages, skill needs in the region, renewable energy and incubating small business development," Ms Lawler said.
The Ignite Minis will cover the same topics and workshopping at each event.
The events are designed to briefly provide the updated Regional Strategic Plan in line with the Regional Investment Framework (RIF) and provide the opportunity for consultation on the priority areas of the RIF.
Charles Sturt University (CSU) and RDAMNC are working together to conduct a skills audit of the Mid North Coast and will deliver voluntary focus groups in the last session of Ignite Mini at Bellingen.
The team is interested in understanding where there are gaps for the region, in what skill sets, and what the future needs are for industries to be sustainable in the long term.
Visit rdamnc.org.au/projects/ignite-minis-2024 for more information and to reserve a spot at the venue closest to you.
