Apprentice jockey Anna Roper reaches 100 winners with double at Taree races

APPRENTICE jockey Anna Roper couldn't hide her delight at having reached a century of wins when Emphatic Bel scored at Taree races on Tuesday.
Roper, who is apprenticed to trainer Damien Lane at Wyong, began the day on 98 career wins and promptly took out the opening race on the card - the Coopernook Class 1 Handicap over 1312 metres - on the Kristen Buchanan-trained $2.60 favourite Taking The Mikki.
She reached the ton in race five when the Denim Wynen-trained Emphatic Bel, a $10 chance, won the Manning Point Class 1 Handicap - Heat Of The Rising Star over 1007 metres.
That made it 43 wins so far this season for Roper, already bettering her total for last season of 42. She began her career during the 2021-2022 season and rode 15 winners then.
Roper said she was "very proud" of her achievement and offered "a massive thank you" to the Lane stable as well as the various owners and other trainers that have supported her.
Lane recently described Roper as a great acquisition to the stable and praised her hard work ethic.
Buchanan and Wynen are both Wyong-based trainers as well, so her ability is obviously being well recognised at her home base.
But it goes way beyond there and some of her other most-recent winners have been for trainers based at Tuncurry (Joseph Burges), Gosford (Adam Duggan) and Scone (Luke Pepper).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.