Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Apprentice jockey Anna Roper reaches 100 winners with double at Taree races

By Greg Prichard
January 10 2024 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

APPRENTICE jockey Anna Roper couldn't hide her delight at having reached a century of wins when Emphatic Bel scored at Taree races on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.