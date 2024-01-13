Manning River Times
Home/News
Education

U3A courses to educate and entertain

By Staff Reporters
January 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Valley University of the Third Age is offering more than 20 courses, designed to educate and entertain people in the Taree and wider area, during first term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.