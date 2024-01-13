U3A courses to educate and entertain

Manning Valley University of the Third Age is offering more than 20 courses, designed to educate and entertain people in the Taree and wider area, during first term.
The courses include music and dance, with participation and making friends high on the list of activities. For travellers and culture enthusiasts, there is French conversation and Italian. Also for those who enjoy games, there is mahjong and cards.
Philosophy, the movies and poetry will stretch the brain cells. Also balance and bones returns, with a newly presented chair xxercises "seated and safe" course, so everyone can join in.
"Many established courses will be continuing, and Manning Valley U3A is fortunate to have a capable and enthusiastic team of volunteer course leaders," vice president, Heather McLaughlin said.
"We really do aim to provide learning for life, for our current and hopefully new members."
Since December 28, 2023 Manning Valley U3A has "registered charity" status. And in mid 2024, Manning Valley U3A reaches the milestone of its 25th anniversary of working in the community, with the planning for celebrations already underway.
Enrolments are open online from Tuesday, January 30 to Tuesday, February 6 at www.manningvalley.u3a.net.org.au or in person on January 30 from 10am to noon at Manning Uniting Church in Taree.
Interested people can have a chat about the courses and help will be available with applications and joining the groups.
Annual membership is still $20, and the course fees for each course are no more than $20 each per term.
For more information see website: www.manningvalley.u3anet.org.au or email: secretary.mvu3a@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.