Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree combination takes out annual John Gollan ambrose at Harrington Waters

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 9 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FULL field of 84 contested the John Gollan golf tournament played at Harrington Waters in conjunction with the Harrington Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.