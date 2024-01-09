Taree combination takes out annual John Gollan ambrose at Harrington Waters

A FULL field of 84 contested the John Gollan golf tournament played at Harrington Waters in conjunction with the Harrington Festival.
This was a four person ambrose.
Winning team was Bevan Coleman, Corey Harper, Ryan Williams and Kurt Croker from Taree. They carded 25.5 net to win from Peter and Lyn Nonnenmacher, Wendy Hale and Gary Kirchen.
Kevin Burrows, Tim O'Reilly, Brad and Jenni Gibson finished third.
Sally Geary from Harrington Waters GC said conditions were perfect.
"The weather was great and we've had a bit of rain, so the course is in superb condition,'' Sally said.
She added that a number of holiday makers helped bolster the numbers in the tournament, which she said is growing in popularity each year.
A twilight ambrose and two person ambrose were held earlier in the week and both attracted strong fields.
Sally said the events will all be held again next year.
"For sure,'' she said.
The club's men's senior order of merit event was played this week. Harrington Waters will host the Australian Over 80s tournament again in April.
