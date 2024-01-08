Comboyne Road closed for two weeks for landslip repairs

Comboyne Road will be closed to all traffic for up to two weeks as the restoration works of the three major embankment slips enter a "difficult phase" of the project.
A full closure of Comboyne Road has been programmed for between January 8 and 19, resulting in a detour route which will be in place along Lorne Road.
Lorne Road has been graded to ensure the surface is in good condition for continued usage during this time. To date, the work to stabilise both the up and down slopes along Comboyne Road have only required a single-lane closure under traffic control.
However, given the nature of the next phase of work to realign the road up-slope of the slips and remove the existing road surface, workers will be required to enact a full road closure.
PMHC Director Community Infrastructure, Robert Fish, said the council has been progressively preparing Lorne Road to withstand the additional traffic.
"We are committed to ensuring Lorne Road is a suitable and safe detour route," he said.
"We have recently graded the surface to ensure it is in good condition for increased usage, and we'll continue to monitor and prioritise road repair works before and during this closure period."
It is expected that work on Comboyne Road will be completed by the end of the second quarter in 2024.
Mr Fish said there is still a lot of work to do to return the road to a safe state.
"Comboyne Road was one of the most heavily impacted sites, with 16 slips in total," he said.
"Of these, we experienced three major slips, resulting in a major planning and investigation phase to consider what tools, resources and funding we needed to redesign and repair the damaged road," Mr Fish said.
"There is still a significant amount more work to do, and we're mindful that there will be some impacts for motorists throughout the construction period. We will continue to update our community as needed while the project progresses."
Council anticipates this will be the only road closure during the program, with the remainder of the work to be conducted under traffic control.
