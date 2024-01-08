Manning River Times
Comboyne Road closed for two weeks for landslip repairs

By Staff Reporters
January 9 2024 - 10:00am
Comboyne Road will be closed to all traffic for up to two weeks as the restoration works of the three major embankment slips enter a "difficult phase" of the project.

