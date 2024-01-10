2024 Harrington Festival wraps up

A classic car display and parade was one of the final events on the 2024 Harrington Festival program.
The cars and their owners gathered at Harrington Waters Golf Course where the John Gollan Golf Tournament was underway.
The Harrington Festival from January 1 to 7 launched in spectacular form with the John Gollan Day celebrations, the Marine Rescue Markets, carnival rides and food stalls on the foreshore prior to the fireworks display.
Harrington history was on exhibition at the memorial hall for two days and the festival's fishing competition continued through to January 7 with $1700 in prizes. Among the winners was Billy Eveleigh who landed a 111cm mahi mahi, the longest fish caught. Senior winners included David Nix (42cm bream), Jeff Reading (34cm whiting), Chris Nix (94cm flathead), Robert Albury (47.5cm tailor) and Bec Eveleigh (57cm snapper). Junior winners were Austin Nix (34cm bream), Jack Peters (35cm whiting), Chase Peters (75cm flathead) and Emmy Eveleigh (55cm snapper). In the game fish section, junior winner was Billy Eveleigh and senior winner was Hamish Drury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.