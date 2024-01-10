2024 Harrington Festival wraps up

Harrington history was on exhibition at the memorial hall for two days and the festival's fishing competition continued through to January 7 with $1700 in prizes. Among the winners was Billy Eveleigh who landed a 111cm mahi mahi, the longest fish caught. Senior winners included David Nix (42cm bream), Jeff Reading (34cm whiting), Chris Nix (94cm flathead), Robert Albury (47.5cm tailor) and Bec Eveleigh (57cm snapper). Junior winners were Austin Nix (34cm bream), Jack Peters (35cm whiting), Chase Peters (75cm flathead) and Emmy Eveleigh (55cm snapper). In the game fish section, junior winner was Billy Eveleigh and senior winner was Hamish Drury.