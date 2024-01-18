Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cundletown Tennis Club to conduct Hot Shots coaching program for juniors

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 18 2024 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CUNDLETOWN Tennis Club will start a Hot Shots program for juniors in the first school term of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.