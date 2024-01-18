Cundletown Tennis Club to conduct Hot Shots coaching program for juniors

CUNDLETOWN Tennis Club will start a Hot Shots program for juniors in the first school term of the year.
This will be for primary school children.
The program will be run by club secretary Michelle Kelly. Players aged 3-5 and 5 to 8 will have 30 minute coaching sessions with 8 to 10 and 10 to 12 involved in 45 minute sessions.
Michelle has been approved through Tennis Australia as a community play coordinator, meaning she can provide coaching at the club.
The Hot Shots program will be her first activity. Contact Michelle on cundletowntennisclub@gmail.com or on 0437 924 616 (after 5pm) for further details.
The upgrades were completed last year and this enabled the club to host the Cundletown championships for the first time in a decade.
It is planned to hold the championships again in 2024.
