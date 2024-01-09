Nominations sought for coastal management group

MidCoast Council is seeking nomination for the Southern Estuaries Coastal Management Program Reference Group.
The southern estuaries of the MidCoast region include a number of estuaries, including our Khappinghat Creek and are some of its greatest assets.
To protect these areas, MidCoast Council is developing a Coastal Management Program (CMP). This program will provide strategic direction for future management of the southern estuaries and their catchments.
Council seeks nominations from members of the community who would like to join a reference group that will provide important community input to the actions in the Coastal Management Program. Participating in this group will give you a chance to have your say, to represent your community and play a direct role in supporting waterway health. Council is looking for candidates from a range of different community groups who have knowledge and experience of our estuaries.
Nominations close Monday. January 29. Nomination forms and more information is available on the council; website.
The issues that the Southern Estuaries CMP and therefore the reference group will focus on include catchment and agricultural runoff and urban pollution; degradation of riparian areas, existing native vegetation within the catchment and wetlands; impacts of climate change on inundation and catchment and estuary health and impacts of development, tourism, and user group conflict.
The reference group will include councillors, public authority representatives, traditional owners, oyster, fishing and boating interests as well as agricultural. A wide range of experience is sought.
The Heartfit program fires up again at the Banyula Village Centre next Wednesday, January 17 at 4pm following the end of year break.
Heartfit is a gentle exercise program suitable for anyone - regardless of fitness level - delivered by an accredited exercise professional, Michelle Georgiou. Although it is technically a Banyula activity, participants from outside the village, men and women, have been attending and sometimes make up the majority of the participants.
You will always be most welcome to join the classes at the centre. A good way to commence 2024; just turn up to join.
Our beach will continue to be patrolled until January 29 by council and SLSC lifeguards. As highlighted in the news recently, it's most important to swim between the flags as the many drownings that have occurred this season up and down the coast have been in non patrolled areas or after patrols have ceased.
