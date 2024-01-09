Meet Taree's 2024 Australia Day ambassador

Bobin resident Peter Schouten AM FRSN has been named Taree's 2024 Australia Day ambassador.
"It was certainly unexpected but I'm deeply honoured that I have been asked," Peter said.
Peter is a world-renowned wildlife and palaeontology illustrator who has won multiple awards and honours for his work.
Peter's most recent honour was the 2023 Whitely Medal, awarded for the best book on the natural history of Australian animals, awarded to Prehistoric Australasia.
It's not the first time Peter has won a Whitley Award. He and Tim Flannery were given the prestigious award in 1997 for their book Tree Kangaroos: A Curious Natural History. He also earned a Highly Commended in the Whitley Award in 1983 for the book Prehistoric Animals of Australia.
Peter was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2015 Queen's Birthday Honours List for "significant service to the visual arts as a wildlife and scientific illustrator, and to the preservation and documentation of Australian natural history".
He has had a newly-discovered marsupial lion named after him - Wakaleo schouteni - in 2017.
And in 2021 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of NSW, the oldest learned society in the southern hemisphere.
Peter's art has been exhibited around Australia and the world.
In 1996 his solo exhibition, Tree Kangaroos - A Curious Natural History, was opened in London by Sir David Attenborough.
He has exhibited multiple times at Christies UK's annual Wildlife Art Exhibition, and has also had exhibitions in the USA and the Netherlands.
In addition to 10 books Peter has illustrated, he has also contributed substantial material to 18 others.
He is currently working on what he considers his magnum opus, Vertebrata, which is being both written and illustrated by himself.
As well as being busy with a brush and pen for work, Peter is also a community-minded volunteer, particularly in Bobin.
He is the president of the Bobin School of Arts Hall, and from 2020-2021 he supervised a community mural project as part of a bushfire recovery initiative.
From 2018 he has been a member of the Wingham SES unit, reads the daily weather for the Bureau of Meteorology for Bobin, and has been involved with the Manning River Turtle Group.
There is a change in this year's Australia Day celebrations in Taree, with the official ceremony moved from day to night.
This was decided as MidCoast Council moved the Citizenship Ceremony to Forster and to beat the heat of the day.
Cultural activities and markets will run from 3pm to 6pm on the riverbank at Taree, followed by entertainment on the RiverStage from 6pm to 9pm, incorporating the Australia Day ceremony and citizen awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.