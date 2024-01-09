Manning River Times
Meet Taree's 2024 Australia Day ambassador

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated January 10 2024 - 12:40pm, first published January 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Bobin resident Peter Schouten AM FRSN has been named Taree's 2024 Australia Day ambassador.

Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

