UPDATE: Missing woman found

A woman reported missing from Newcastle has been located. The 35-year-old was last seen in Newcastle about 5.30pm Saturday, January 6.
Officers from Port Stephens/Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following extensive inquiries, the woman was located safe at Stroud Sunday, January 7.
Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding Annie Cameron.
Annie Cameron, 35, was last seen in Newcastle about 5.30pm on Saturday, January 6.
When she was unable to be contacted or located by family members, officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170 centimetres tall, of thin build, with shoulder length black hair and a flower tattoo on her left shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants and is believed to be driving a grey coloured 200 series Toyota Landcruiser bearing NSW registration CP97QK.
Ms Cameron is known to frequent Bucketts Way.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.