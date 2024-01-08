Manning River Times
Home/News

UPDATE: Missing woman found

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 11:29am, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update:

A woman reported missing from Newcastle has been located. The 35-year-old was last seen in Newcastle about 5.30pm Saturday, January 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.