Man injured in cycling accident at Forster

A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after a cycling accident in Forster.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out just before 10am Saturday after a man in his 30s sustained a head injury.
The patient was treated on scene by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew took a man to hospital on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a serious laceration to his arm while working with sheet metal.
The man in his 30s was first taken to Muswellbrook Hospital before the Westpac chopper flew him to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
A man in his 20s has been taken to John Hunter Hospital with what's believed to be a facial injury after emergency services were called to the skate park at Stockton on Friday.
Ambulance NSW paramedics assessed and treated one man at the scene about 1pm, before taking him for further treatment.
