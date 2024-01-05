Stage set for 2024 Wingham Summertime Rodeo

Big name riders and Big Al, the rodeo clown, are set to star at the 2024 Wingham Summertime Rodeo at the Wingham Showground on Saturday, January 6.
Gates open at 10am and the slack round starts at noon in the rodeo arena. There's plenty of food options, market stalls, amusement rides for the kids and a licensed bar. No alcohol or glass bottles are allowed.
The grand entry parade and main events start at 6pm.
Dungog based bull rider, and leading ACBRA pointscorer, Tommy Hudson will be appearing along with the top three saddle bronc riders and leading barrel racer Emma Thompson.
Rodeo steward Carl Schubert said the Wingham rodeo was good preparation for these riders going into the finals later this month.
The rodeo has attracted many local competitors as well, include Dave Tisdell, who had a spectacular spill last year and ended up in hospital. Dave is entered in the novice bull ride - "and we wish him better luck this year," Carl said.
The rodeo is organised by Wingham Show Society.
The forecast is for cloudy conditions with a top temperature of 26 degrees.
Following the action in the arena, live music by The Trapps rounds out the evening.
The Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) is Australia's largest not-for-profit equine sporting organisation, formed in 1946, with the purpose of coordinating and assisting affiliated committees to conduct events across rodeo, campdraft, challenge, sorting and penning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.