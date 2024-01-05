Manning River Times
Stage set for 2024 Wingham Summertime Rodeo

January 5 2024 - 3:00pm
Big name riders and Big Al, the rodeo clown, are set to star at the 2024 Wingham Summertime Rodeo at the Wingham Showground on Saturday, January 6.

Local News

