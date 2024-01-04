Manning River Times
Shark sighting closes South West Rocks beaches; drone program a success

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
January 4 2024 - 2:00pm
Drone operators are currently on patrol daily in South West Rocks and Crescent Head (picutred) throughout the peak period. Pictured by Ellie Chamberlain
A shark spotted in close proximity to the shore closed popular South West Rocks beaches Horseshoe Bay and Main Beach on Sunday, December 31 (2023).

