Black Head fast fives carnival

Black Head Surf Life Saving Club is holding a Fast 5s carnival for competitors under eight years through to under 15s on Sunday, January 7.
Competition gets underway at 9am sharp. Races are gender specific and are limited to a maximum of 20 entrants per group. Cost is $20 per competitor, which includes a sausage sandwich and drink.
Format:
Under eights:
Under 9 to Under 12: Water area 1
Under 13 to Under 15: Water Area 2
On the day: Marshalling at 8.30am for a 9am start with two water areas in operation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.