Crowd builds for 2024 Harrington Cup

Hawaiian shirts were the theme at the Harrington Cup meeting at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse.
Racing correspondent Neil Prichard predicts Damien Lane and his apprentice jockey Anna Roper are a combination in form at the moment and they will be looking to start the New Year the way they finished off the old one at Taree races on Tuesday, January 2.
"The Wyong-based pair combined to win a race at Gosford last Thursday and another at the same track on New Year's Eve," Prichard said.
They will join forces with two fancied horses, including Zedari - the $4.20 favourite on TAB Fixed Odds for the main race of the day, the $30,000 Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1300 metres, starting at 5.30pm.
The other Lane-Roper runner, Go Isla Go, is the $2.40 favourite for the Professionals Harrington Class 1 Handicap over 1250 metres.
Three-year-old gelding Zedari has only had the five career starts and his two wins have come at his last two starts - at Tamworth and Coonamble.
"He's still learning what he's doing, he got to the front the other day at Coonamble and started looking around," Lane said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.