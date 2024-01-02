Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Crowd builds for 2024 Harrington Cup

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 2 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hawaiian shirts were the theme at the Harrington Cup meeting at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.