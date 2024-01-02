Taree New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks

Families and friends gathered on the Taree foreshore to celebrate the new year with a concert and fireworks display.
The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning hosted food and entertainment on the RiverStage from 6pm, which dres a large crowd.
The 9pm fireworks display was sponsored by 2RE, MaxFM and MidCoast Council. The fireworks were set off from a barge in the river with vantage points along the foreshore.
Fireworks in Taree and Forster-Tuncurry are a long-established part of celebrating New Year's Eve in the region.
The Fireworks on the Foreshore display at Forster Tuncurry were sponsored by Club Forster and Sporties Tuncurry, with additional support from 2RE, Max FM, Forster Town Park Markets and MidCoast Council.
However, from 2024 MidCoast Council has advised it will step away from hosting these iconic events to a suitable community group or event organiser.
Expressions of Interest will be invited from interested parties in February 2024.
Meanwhile the Harrington Festival kicked off with John Gollan Day on Monday and activities continue this week.
For more things to do, see our 'never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.