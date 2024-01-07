Insight into aged care for Taree Probus members

Taree Probus Club has heard from interesting speakers in relation to age care, most recently from Stephanie Dreetic from Aspire 4 Life, part of the My Age Care network.
Ageing persons can first register with My Age Care, 1800 200 422 or www.myagedcare.gov.au and request a Regional Assessment Service (RAS). A person from their team will come, conduct an assessment and decide on one of four levels of care.
Care can be simple or complex, eg. transport, personal care, home maintenance, meal or respite. From the assessment you will be advised which services are suitable to your needs, which you agree to.
A Support Service Provider is selected and fees are required. Some services are government supported which minimises the fee for service required. Providers include Wesley Support Services 9263 5177, Aspire 4 Life or Stephanie's work 0456 772 514, and Manning Support Services (MSS) 6554 5447. Further advice can be obtained from The Older Persons Advice Network 1800 700 600, or follow up on other service providers from radio and TV advertisements.
The above assessments are not to take away the client's independence, but to assist in being able to remain in their home.
Stephanie said changes are coming in July 2024 and she would be happy to return to the club in October 2024 to explain these changes. At the conclusion of the meeting Stephanie remained to answer members personal questions.
Stephanie was introduced by Tony Gates and thanked by Jim Stacey. We thank her for the contribution to the mornings meeting
Our latest activity for 2023 saw members, wives and partners visited the home of our activities officer Graeme Drury and his wife Jenni in Cundletown. After an inspection of their garden, morning tea and chat, a barbecue lunch was enjoyed by all who attended,
Our final meeting of the year was the Christmas meeting, no guest speaker but an interesting set of trivia questions by member Peter Baker, a great morning which saw two new members introduced, to be inducted in the new year
New members would be most welcome to join with us for fun and fellowship, and hear from interesting guest speakers and participate in great activities. Our next general meeting is to be held on Tuesday, January 16 from 9.30am at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club. For further information interested men can phone our president Alan on 6553 9298 or secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details.
