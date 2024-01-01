Markets at Harrington celebrating John Gollan day

The 2024 Harrington Festival is underway and the week-long program has something for all ages.
The festival launched on New Year's Day with huge Marine Rescue markets stretching along the waterfront, along with carnival rides and live music, attracting thousands. The festival highlight, the spectacular Harrington Fireworks start at 9pm.
Harrington history exhibition at the memorial hall is on January 1 and 2.
The festival's fishing competition commenced at midnight and concludes on January 7 with $1700 in prizes up for grabs.
From 3pm Monday, sideshow, carnival rides and food trucks will be operating at East Oxley reserve.
At 9pm, the fireworks spectacular off the breakwall gets underway, said to be the best on the Barrington Coast.
The program also includes the running of the Harrington Cup at Bushland Drive racecourse, Taree on Tuesday, January 2, golf and competitions and activities for children.
The Harrington and Surrounds business and community association president, Kym Stanley, said: "The fireworks would not be possible without the generous support of the Harrington businesses and community members who have raised almost $50,000 to date. We thank MidCoast council for their sponsorship of $2500."
Full details are available on the Harrington and Surrounds website.
