Police target illegal trailbike activity

Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District conducted Operation "Trailbike" across all parts of the district over three days in late December.
This high visibility road safety operation was conducted by 'trailbike trained' officers with the intention of preventing and disrupting illegal trailbike activity by engaging persons involved in such activities through a combination of enforcement and education.
Meanwhile, an e-scooter trial is currently taking place in Forster-Tuncurry as part of a shared scheme. As part of the trial, e-scooters hired from MidCoast Council's chosen provider, Beam, will be allowed on selected roads, bike paths, and shared paths.
You can only use e-scooters hired through council's chosen provider Beam on selected roads, shared paths, and bike paths in the trial area.
Privately owned e-scooters are not allowed on NSW roads or road related areas (including in trial areas).
The minimum age for use is 16 years old.
Shared e-scooters can only be ridden on designated shared paths and roads.
It is illegal to ride e-scooters on footpaths.
Only one person is allowed to ride a shared e-scooter at any one time.
You must not exceed 10km/h on shared paths and 20km/h on the road.
On the designated shared paths, you must give way to pedestrians and keep left.
You must wear an approved bicycle helmet at all times when riding an e-scooter.
You must use the e-scooter lights when riding in darkness or hazardous weather conditions.
A BAC (blood alcohol concentration) limit of 0.05 applies when riding an e-scooter. If you are drinking, don't ride an e-scooter.
E-scooter riders are also subject to the same drug driving offences as motor vehicle drivers. You cannot have illicit drugs present in your system or ride while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
If you are caught drink or drug riding, serious penalties apply and you may face consequences for your driver's licence.
You do not need a driver's licence to ride an e-scooter.
Always wear brightly coloured clothing so other road users can see you easily.
Always ride predictably and indicate clearly, so other people are aware of your intentions.
Shared e-scooter scheme operators are required to have appropriate insurance cover for their devices. You may consider insurance for personal injury or property damage but this is not a trial requirement.
Keep an eye out and check your mirrors and blind spots for e-scooter riders at all times.
You must allow one metre of space when passing an e-scooter.
When overtaking e-scooters on roads or designated shared paths, please ensure it is safe to do so and leave enough space.
Keep an eye out for e-scooter riders when riding on roads and shared paths.
Remember to always keep an eye out for e-scooter riders on designated shared paths.
E-scooter riders are not allowed to ride on the footpath.
For further general safety information visit the Transport for NSW E-scooter safety page.
