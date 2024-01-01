Jockey Bullock's seven rides for seven trainers

AARON Bullock has a fantastic book of rides for Tuesday's Taree meeting and trainer Greg Hickman is confident he can start the champion country jockey off on the right foot in the first race on the card.
The pair will combine with last-start winner Jonny Be Swift in the LJ Hooker Harrington Benchmark 58 Handicap over 2000 metres. Jonny Be Swift is the $2.50 favourite with TAB Fixed Odds.
Bullock has rides in all seven races for seven different trainers. Four of his mounts are favourites and another is second favourite. The rider was in great form in December, registering plenty of winners including trebles at the Gosford meeting on December 8 and again at Tamworth on Christmas Eve.
The Taree track was rated a Heavy 8 on Monday, January 1 and Warwick Farm-based Hickman said the three-year-old gelding would enjoy that, having won on a Heavy 8 at Queanbeyan on December 20.
"He has to go up from maiden class, but he won well the other day and he's done really well since so he's got to be a good chance again," Hickman said.
"He certainly likes the sting out of the ground. Good conditions, good jockey, good race for him. He's a horse on the up at this stage.
"You've got to find the right race for them and I've managed to do that with a couple of my horses at Taree in recent months."
*Gates open at 12.30pm. First race 1.50pm. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.