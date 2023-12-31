Rescue helicopter called to treat injured horse riders

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to the Mid Coast twice recently for incidents involving falls from horses.
The latest was on Friday, December 29. At around 8.50am, the rescue helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance on a primary mission to Jimmy's Beach near Hawks Nest.
A woman in her 30s sustained leg injuries after the horse she was riding rolled on her.
The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition.
Earlier, at 4pm on Christmas Day, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to Wootton, north east of Bulahdelah, after a man had fallen from a horse and sustained leg injuries and fractures.
He was treated on scene by the helicopter's critical care medical team, who then escorted him by road ambulance to John Hunter Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.