Summer safety - a reminder from police

Residents and visitors to the Manning Great Lakes area have been reminded to lock up and stay safe this holiday season.
Crime prevention officer with the Manning Great Lakes Command, Senior Constable Ray Slade said to ensure that your time here, especially over the Christmas New Year period, is memorable for all the right reasons, please take time to make the following part of your daily practice:
1. Lock all cabin and caravan windows and doors and tie down tent flaps prior to leaving for your daily activities.
2. Do not leave wallets, handbags, and car keys in view.
3. Do not leave surfboards, wet suits, boogie boards or related items out in the open, at night-time especially.
4. Trailers and boats are not safe places for fishing gear. Lock away rods, reels, GPS devices, tackle boxes and fuel tanks.
5. Ensure doors and windows are locked at night, especially when you go to sleep.
6. Secure motor vehicles. Only leave valuables in them as a last resort.
7. Secure eskies and bikes inside your rooms and caravans. If you cannot lock annexes, secure valuable items to an immovable object.
8. Report all suspicious activities to police.
If you are a victim of crime, please report your incident to police immediately. Reports can be made to the Police Assistance Line on 131444, to the local police station, or via 000 in the case of an emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.