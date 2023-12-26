New housing complex gets tick of approval

The development of a four-storey shop top housing complex in Yamba Street, Hawks Next could play a small part in addressing the lack of accommodation in the area, and at the same time create an economic benefit to the community.
The complex, which was approved by the majority of councillors attending the December monthly MidCoast Council ordinary meeting, comprises 10, two and three-bedroom residential units and two commercial units.
Peter Epov was against the proposal, which attracted 39 submissions from the community, many concerned about the height, impact on local character, increased traffic, lack of parking, the removal of vegetation - including 18, mainly mature eucalypts, over shadowing and planning requirements.
According to senior development planner, Craig Wilkinson, all these issues raised by the community have been addressed.
During the assessment process, additional information was sought from the applicant to demonstrate at least 10 per cent of the units could comply with the requirements of adaptable housing, Mr Wilkinson reported.
The plans were subsequently amended to provide evidence this could be achieved, he said.
A decision for refusal may result in legal costs in the event the decision is appealed to the Land and Environment Court, Mr Wilkinson warned before councillors made their decision.
"There is only one area of non compliance under planning controls and that is the floor space standards - so the ratio of floor space," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"That, however is said not to be a significant departure from controls and it is still in keeping with the general amenity of the area in terms of commercial outcome," Cr Tickle said.
"In terms of public interest there is a positive public outcome in that it is creating some housing and on top of that it is creating potential economic benefit by having the opportunity for businesses to also establish themselves in that area to add to the economic outcome for the area but also provide additional services for those who wish to avail themselves of it."
It matters little what we think, David West said.
All planning matters are done on merit base, he said.
It is interesting to note that the DCP are plans owned by the community, they are made by the community so they can consult their process, therefore this development complies with what the community has requested.- David West
"If the merit based supports the development, of course we will uphold it on merit base.
"In the conclusion of the council report - it is very well worded and succinct - 'the proposed development has demonstrated compliance with relevant State Environmental Planning Policies and the Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014. Furthermore, the proposed development complies with the applicable controls contained within Great Lakes Development Control Plan (DCP) 2014.'
"When compliance has not been achieved variations have been appropriately requested and support is recommended.
"The development is not likely to result in any adverse impact with regard to the environmental economic."
